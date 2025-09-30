East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.5333.

EWBC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on East West Bancorp from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen cut East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on East West Bancorp from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on East West Bancorp from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $106.58 on Thursday. East West Bancorp has a twelve month low of $68.27 and a twelve month high of $113.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.10.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.05. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 26.06%.The firm had revenue of $705.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. East West Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that East West Bancorp will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other East West Bancorp news, EVP Gary Teo sold 6,550 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total transaction of $697,378.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 12,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,660.45. The trade was a 34.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,270. This trade represents a 6.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,240 shares of company stock valued at $7,379,678 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of East West Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,683,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,716 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 1.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,819,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,650,000 after buying an additional 86,171 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,294,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,640,000 after acquiring an additional 134,541 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,005,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,525,000 after acquiring an additional 46,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,241,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,271,000 after acquiring an additional 920,159 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About East West Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.