NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on NAPCO Security Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital upgraded NAPCO Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on NAPCO Security Technologies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded NAPCO Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded NAPCO Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies by 35.4% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies by 7,432.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 25,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 25,122 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies by 19.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies in the first quarter worth about $540,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies by 3.4% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 35,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

NSSC stock opened at $42.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.54. NAPCO Security Technologies has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $45.03. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 1.51.

NAPCO Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $50.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.26 million. NAPCO Security Technologies had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 23.90%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NAPCO Security Technologies will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. NAPCO Security Technologies’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

