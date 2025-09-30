Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO) Receives $13.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

OBIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Orchestra BioMed from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a report on Wednesday, August 13th.

Get Orchestra BioMed alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OBIO

Insider Activity at Orchestra BioMed

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orchestra BioMed

In other Orchestra BioMed news, insider David P. Hochman purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 349,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,660.25. This represents a 6.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 37,760 shares of company stock worth $100,384. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Orchestra BioMed during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Orchestra BioMed in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Orchestra BioMed in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Orchestra BioMed in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Orchestra BioMed by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Orchestra BioMed Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OBIO opened at $2.46 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.96. The company has a market cap of $95.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.76, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.10. Orchestra BioMed has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50.

Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.78 million. Orchestra BioMed had a negative return on equity of 289.42% and a negative net margin of 2,367.49%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Orchestra BioMed will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orchestra BioMed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc operates as a biomedical innovation company. The company’s flagship product candidates include BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy (CNT) for the treatment of hypertension (HTN); and Virtue Sirolimus AngioInfusion Balloon (SAB) for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orchestra BioMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchestra BioMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.