C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Receives $22.09 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.0909.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AI shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. DA Davidson restated an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of C3.ai in a report on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 5th.

C3.ai Stock Performance

Shares of C3.ai stock opened at $17.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.90. C3.ai has a one year low of $14.70 and a one year high of $45.08.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $70.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.02 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 40.69% and a negative net margin of 92.08%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. C3.ai has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that C3.ai will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Hitesh Lath sold 46,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $796,508.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 209,154 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,526.46. This represents a 18.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 589,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total transaction of $16,846,995.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,227,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,237,205.72. This trade represents a 15.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,225,352 shares of company stock worth $46,527,982. Corporate insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C3.ai

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of C3.ai by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of C3.ai by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of C3.ai by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of C3.ai by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of C3.ai by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 14,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

