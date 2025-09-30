Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $218.20.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on VST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Vistra from $227.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (down previously from $241.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Vistra from $179.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Vistra from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th.
Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.62). Vistra had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 108.41%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Analysts anticipate that Vistra will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be issued a $0.226 dividend. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 19th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.35%.
In related news, CEO James A. Burke sold 43,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.75, for a total value of $8,991,697.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 217,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,303,968.75. This trade represents a 16.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 276,319 shares of company stock valued at $57,544,816. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CacheTech Inc. purchased a new position in Vistra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $388,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vistra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $388,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vistra by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vistra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vistra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.
Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.
