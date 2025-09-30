Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$7.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen downgraded Lithium Americas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Cormark raised Lithium Americas to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on LAC

Lithium Americas Trading Down 9.6%

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas stock opened at C$7.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 13.88, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Lithium Americas has a 12 month low of C$3.30 and a 12 month high of C$10.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.06. The firm has a market cap of C$1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -31.96 and a beta of 1.26.

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.