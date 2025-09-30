Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD) Receives $15.64 Average Target Price from Analysts

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.6364.

APLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Applied Digital from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Applied Digital from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Applied Digital from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Applied Digital from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th.

Get Applied Digital alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on APLD

Applied Digital Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of APLD stock opened at $22.15 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.32 and a beta of 6.65. Applied Digital has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $25.61.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $38.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.86 million. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 50.03% and a negative net margin of 107.22%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts expect that Applied Digital will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $305,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 297,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,281.62. This trade represents a 6.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mohammad Saidal Lavanw Mohmand sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $1,144,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 201,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,079,468. The trade was a 27.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 506,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,713,675. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Applied Digital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APLD. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in Applied Digital by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 21,859,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,120,000 after acquiring an additional 592,314 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Applied Digital by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,491,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,819,000 after acquiring an additional 730,978 shares in the last quarter. Situational Awareness LP grew its position in Applied Digital by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Situational Awareness LP now owns 6,591,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556,200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Applied Digital by 24,356.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,219,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,198,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Applied Digital by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,661,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,799,000 after acquiring an additional 514,896 shares in the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.