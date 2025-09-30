EHang Holdings Limited Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:EH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

EHang Holdings Limited Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.08.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of EHang in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of EH stock opened at $18.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. EHang has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $29.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EH. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of EHang by 171.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in EHang by 3,147.8% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 6,327 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in EHang by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of EHang during the 1st quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EHang during the first quarter worth about $292,000. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

