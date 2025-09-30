Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SVNLY shares. Danske cut Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd.

Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ Stock Performance

SVNLY opened at $6.52 on Thursday. Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ has a 1-year low of $4.73 and a 1-year high of $6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.31.

Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 13.22%. As a group, analysts expect that Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, Finland, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services, as well as foreign exchange rate services.

