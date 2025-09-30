Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Receives $90.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.00.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACLS. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th.
ACLS opened at $96.70 on Thursday. Axcelis Technologies has a 1-year low of $40.40 and a 1-year high of $107.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.24. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.73.
Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.40. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $194.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Axcelis Technologies has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.
