Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Danone from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Danone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th.

Danone Stock Performance

About Danone

OTCMKTS:DANOY opened at $17.29 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.95. Danone has a twelve month low of $13.02 and a twelve month high of $17.74.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Ukraine, North America, China, North Asia, the Oceania, Latin America, rest of Asia, Africa, Turkey, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. The company operates through Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters segments.

