PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) Receives $12.40 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.40.
Several research firms recently commented on PYPD. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of PolyPid in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded PolyPid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reduced their price target on PolyPid from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of PolyPid in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PolyPid in a report on Thursday, August 14th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PolyPid
PolyPid Stock Performance
Shares of PYPD opened at $3.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.45 and a 200 day moving average of $3.16. PolyPid has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.93. The firm has a market cap of $52.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.48.
PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.25). As a group, research analysts predict that PolyPid will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PolyPid Company Profile
PolyPid Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing targeted, locally administered, and prolonged-release therapeutics using its proprietary polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) technology to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in a pivotal Phase 3 confirmatory trial for prevention of surgical site infections (SSIs) in patients undergoing abdominal colorectal surgery with large incisions.
