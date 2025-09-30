PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) Receives $12.40 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.40.

Several research firms recently commented on PYPD. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of PolyPid in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded PolyPid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reduced their price target on PolyPid from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of PolyPid in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PolyPid in a report on Thursday, August 14th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PolyPid stock. Lumbard & Kellner LLC bought a new position in shares of PolyPid Ltd. ( NASDAQ:PYPD Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 38,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC owned 0.24% of PolyPid at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 26.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPD opened at $3.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.45 and a 200 day moving average of $3.16. PolyPid has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.93. The firm has a market cap of $52.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.48.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.25). As a group, research analysts predict that PolyPid will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PolyPid Company Profile

PolyPid Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing targeted, locally administered, and prolonged-release therapeutics using its proprietary polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) technology to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in a pivotal Phase 3 confirmatory trial for prevention of surgical site infections (SSIs) in patients undergoing abdominal colorectal surgery with large incisions.

