Wall Street Zen Downgrades First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) to Sell

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,410.00 price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler set a $2,150.00 target price on First Citizens BancShares and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Citizens BancShares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,291.17.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Down 2.8%

NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $1,797.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,940.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,888.77. First Citizens BancShares has a one year low of $1,473.62 and a one year high of $2,412.93.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The bank reported $44.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $39.08 by $5.70. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 11.32%. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares will post 167.59 EPS for the current year.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding purchased 409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,630.00 per share, with a total value of $666,670.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 1,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,320. The trade was a 30.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,698.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 32,300 shares in the company, valued at $54,869,625. The trade was a 1.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,494 shares of company stock worth $2,485,986. Insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,892,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 17 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 169,861.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 122,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,892,000 after acquiring an additional 122,300 shares during the period. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 10,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

