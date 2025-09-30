Kinetik (NYSE:KNTK) Rating Lowered to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Kinetik (NYSE:KNTK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kinetik in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Zacks Research raised shares of Kinetik from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Kinetik from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Mizuho set a $53.00 target price on shares of Kinetik and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinetik in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

Get Kinetik alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on KNTK

Kinetik Price Performance

Shares of Kinetik stock opened at $44.52 on Friday. Kinetik has a 1 year low of $39.25 and a 1 year high of $67.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.16, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 3.16.

Kinetik (NYSE:KNTK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.19. Kinetik had a net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinetik

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kinetik during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinetik in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinetik by 141.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinetik during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Kinetik by 91.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. 21.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kinetik

(Get Free Report)

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kinetik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinetik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.