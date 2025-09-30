Wall Street Zen Upgrades Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) to “Strong-Buy”

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Zoom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Communications from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Communications from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.30.

Get Zoom Communications alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ZM

Zoom Communications Stock Down 1.1%

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $83.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.57. Zoom Communications has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $92.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.39.

In other Zoom Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 33,691 shares of Zoom Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $2,519,749.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 10,528 shares of Zoom Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $787,283.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,978 shares in the company, valued at $147,914.84. This trade represents a 84.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,871,114. Insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZM. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Zoom Communications by 177.0% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Zoom Communications by 143.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Communications by 8,187.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 63,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after buying an additional 63,041 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Communications by 31.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Communications in the first quarter worth $450,000. 66.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zoom Communications

(Get Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.