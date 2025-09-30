Wall Street Zen Downgrades BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) to Sell

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

BRT Apartments Price Performance

NYSE:BRT opened at $15.64 on Friday. BRT Apartments has a 12-month low of $14.17 and a 12-month high of $20.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.91 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Insider Transactions at BRT Apartments

In related news, Director Fredric H. Gould acquired 8,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.96 per share, with a total value of $139,777.68. Following the acquisition, the director owned 466,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,444,653.72. This trade represents a 1.91% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Gould bought 4,478 shares of BRT Apartments stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.94 per share, with a total value of $66,901.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 4,036,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,311,764.08. This represents a 0.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 39,546 shares of company stock worth $623,129 over the last three months. 42.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRT Apartments

BRT Apartments Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRT. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in BRT Apartments by 10,464.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BRT Apartments by 19.5% in the first quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 78,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 12,901 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its stake in BRT Apartments by 1.8% in the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 70,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co bought a new position in BRT Apartments in the first quarter valued at $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, and holding interests in joint ventures that own and operate multi-family properties. The company was founded in June 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

