Wall Street Zen Downgrades BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) to Sell

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.
BRT Apartments Price Performance
NYSE:BRT opened at $15.64 on Friday. BRT Apartments has a 12-month low of $14.17 and a 12-month high of $20.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.91 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.
Insider Transactions at BRT Apartments
In related news, Director Fredric H. Gould acquired 8,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.96 per share, with a total value of $139,777.68. Following the acquisition, the director owned 466,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,444,653.72. This trade represents a 1.91% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Gould bought 4,478 shares of BRT Apartments stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.94 per share, with a total value of $66,901.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 4,036,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,311,764.08. This represents a 0.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 39,546 shares of company stock worth $623,129 over the last three months. 42.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRT Apartments
BRT Apartments Company Profile
BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, and holding interests in joint ventures that own and operate multi-family properties. The company was founded in June 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.
