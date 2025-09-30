Wall Street Zen Upgrades H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) to “Buy”

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded H World Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.80.

NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $39.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.11. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.35. H World Group has a 52-week low of $30.13 and a 52-week high of $42.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTHT. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in H World Group by 889.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in H World Group by 8.1% during the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 307,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,451,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of H World Group by 1,307.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of H World Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,511,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of H World Group by 96.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 921,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,246,000 after purchasing an additional 451,200 shares during the period. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

