Wall Street Zen Downgrades UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) to Sell

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Sunday.

UBS has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of UBS Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of UBS Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UBS Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on UBS Group

UBS Group Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $41.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. UBS Group has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $42.56. The company has a market cap of $132.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.21.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. UBS Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $11.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UBS Group will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of UBS Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBS. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in UBS Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

About UBS Group

(Get Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.