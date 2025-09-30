McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Raised to Buy at Wall Street Zen

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $821.00 to $853.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $820.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $810.00 to $857.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $829.08.

McKesson Stock Performance

NYSE MCK opened at $762.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $698.81 and a 200-day moving average of $700.77. The stock has a market cap of $94.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.51. McKesson has a 52-week low of $480.39 and a 52-week high of $770.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.33 by ($0.07). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 196.66% and a net margin of 0.84%.The business had revenue of $97.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.88 EPS. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that McKesson will post 32.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 19,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.09, for a total transaction of $13,716,411.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 27,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,735,884.48. This represents a 41.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.67, for a total transaction of $218,347.43. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,031.19. The trade was a 33.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,560 shares of company stock worth $30,438,602. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of McKesson

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

