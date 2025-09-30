Novagold Resources (NG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Novagold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) is projected to post its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 1st. Analysts expect Novagold Resources to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Individuals can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, September 30, 2025 at 11:00 AM ET.

Novagold Resources Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NG opened at $8.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.33 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.43 and its 200-day moving average is $4.73. Novagold Resources has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 76.72 and a current ratio of 76.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Novagold Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Novagold Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novagold Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novagold Resources

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Novagold Resources by 520.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,906,123 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,886,000 after buying an additional 2,438,052 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Novagold Resources by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,766,867 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,159,000 after buying an additional 210,631 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Novagold Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,701,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Novagold Resources by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 730,081 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 359,878 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Novagold Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,394,000. 57.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Novagold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Further Reading

