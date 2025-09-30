NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP) Raised to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

NLS Pharmaceutics Trading Up 11.9%

NLSP opened at $2.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.98. NLS Pharmaceutics has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $5.64.

NLS Pharmaceutics Company Profile

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for patients with rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

