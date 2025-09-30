Wall Street Zen Upgrades Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI) to “Hold”

Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Sunday.
Healthcare Triangle Stock Performance
HCTI stock opened at $2.49 on Friday. Healthcare Triangle has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $473.10. The firm has a market cap of $14.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.33.
Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.56 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Healthcare Triangle Company Profile
Healthcare Triangle, Inc, a healthcare information technology company, focuses on developing solutions in the sectors of cloud services, data science, and professional and managed services for the electronic health record, and healthcare and life sciences industry. It provides a suite of software, solutions, platforms, and services that enables healthcare and pharma organizations to deliver personalized healthcare, precision medicine, advances in drug discovery, development and efficacy, collaborative research and development, respond to evidence, and accelerate their digital transformation.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Healthcare Triangle
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Tesla Earnings Loom: Bulls Eye $600, Bears Warn of $300
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Cathie Wood Buys Alibaba and Baidu: Momentum or More Value Ahead?
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- This ETF Weeds Out Small-Cap Underperformers
Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Triangle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Triangle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.