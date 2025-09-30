Wall Street Zen Upgrades Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI) to “Hold”

Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Healthcare Triangle Stock Performance

HCTI stock opened at $2.49 on Friday. Healthcare Triangle has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $473.10. The firm has a market cap of $14.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.33.

Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.56 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Healthcare Triangle Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Healthcare Triangle stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Triangle, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HCTI Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,201,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 20.60% of Healthcare Triangle at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Triangle, Inc, a healthcare information technology company, focuses on developing solutions in the sectors of cloud services, data science, and professional and managed services for the electronic health record, and healthcare and life sciences industry. It provides a suite of software, solutions, platforms, and services that enables healthcare and pharma organizations to deliver personalized healthcare, precision medicine, advances in drug discovery, development and efficacy, collaborative research and development, respond to evidence, and accelerate their digital transformation.

Featured Articles

