Versarien (LON:VRS) Shares Up 45.5% – Here’s Why

Versarien plc (LON:VRS – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 45.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). Approximately 931,295,875 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 639% from the average daily volume of 125,974,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01 ($0.00).
The stock has a market capitalization of £961,594.08, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 655.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.67.
Versarien (LON:VRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 30th. The company reported GBX (0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Versarien had a negative return on equity of 216.70% and a negative net margin of 225.06%. Research analysts forecast that Versarien plc will post -332.0000161 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Versarien plc provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology Business and Mature Business. It offers Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.
