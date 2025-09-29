TRU Precious Metals (CVE:TRU) Shares Down 20% – What’s Next?

TRU Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:TRU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 20% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 1,013,100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 839% from the average daily volume of 107,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
TRU Precious Metals Trading Down 20.0%
The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.02.
About TRU Precious Metals
TRU Precious Metals Corp. engages in mineral exploration and development activities in Canada. It is exploring for gold and copper in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt on its 100%-owned Golden Rose Project located in Central Newfoundland, Canada. The company was formerly known as Trius Investments Inc and changed its name to TRU Precious Metals Corp.
