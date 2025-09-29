Sokoman Minerals (CVE:SIC) Stock Price Up 54.5% – What’s Next?

Sokoman Minerals Corp. (CVE:SIC – Get Free Report) shot up 54.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 9,130,742 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2,226% from the average session volume of 392,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Sokoman Minerals Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.04. The company has a market cap of C$34.78 million, a PE ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 0.68.

About Sokoman Minerals

Sokoman Minerals Corp., an exploration-stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily focuses on its portfolio of gold projects located in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador. It has 100% owned flagship Moosehead, Crippleback Lake, and the district-scale Fleur de Lys project near Baie Verte in northwestern Newfoundland.

