Forsys Metals (TSE:FSY) Trading Down 18.2% – What’s Next?

Forsys Metals Corp. (TSE:FSY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 18.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.54. Approximately 1,739,363 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 658% from the average daily volume of 229,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.66.

Forsys Metals Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$115.87 million, a PE ratio of -55.00 and a beta of -0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.55 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.56.

About Forsys Metals

Forsys Metals Corp is involved in the business of exploring, acquiring and developing mineral properties. The group has determined that it has one operating segment, the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium and gold mineral properties. Its principal focus is on bringing its wholly-owned Norasa Uranium Project into production.

