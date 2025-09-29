iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $139.18 and last traded at $137.68, with a volume of 2853714 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $137.34.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.41. The company has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter worth about $49,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

