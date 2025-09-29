GCM Resources (LON:GCM) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of GCM Resources Plc (LON:GCM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8.50 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 7.36 ($0.10), with a volume of 1631297 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.98 ($0.09).
GCM Resources Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £24.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -920.00 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4.14.
GCM Resources Company Profile
GCM Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource exploration and development company in the United States. The company primarily engages in the development of the Phulbari coal and power project that relates to thermal coal and semi-soft coking coal located in Northwest, Bangladesh.
