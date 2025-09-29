Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Trading Down 1.3% – Should You Sell?

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO)’s stock price fell 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $83.93 and last traded at $84.48. 3,503,681 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 4,748,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $70.00 target price on Cameco and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cameco from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, CLSA assumed coverage on Cameco in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.55.

Get Cameco alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cameco

Cameco Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.10 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.32 and a 200 day moving average of $63.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $467.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.79 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 14.97%.Cameco’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Cameco has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Cameco by 5.5% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 54,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cameco during the second quarter worth $208,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Cameco during the second quarter worth $228,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Cameco during the second quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cameco during the second quarter worth $279,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cameco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.