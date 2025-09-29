Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock Price Up 5.6% – What’s Next?

Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $327.99 and last traded at $326.42. Approximately 12,527,335 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 14,803,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $309.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target on shares of Strategy in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Strategy from $563.00 to $586.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Strategy from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $547.50.

Strategy Trading Up 5.6%

The stock has a market capitalization of $92.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $359.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.55.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $32.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $32.72. Strategy had a net margin of 1,036.61% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $114.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($5.74) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Strategy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 80.000-80.000 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gregg Winiarski bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.65 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,500. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Kang sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $7,406,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 24,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,661,700. This trade represents a 43.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 265,474 shares of company stock valued at $24,056,259 and sold 152,150 shares valued at $62,847,251. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strategy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Strategy by 25.8% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Strategy by 2.0% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Strategy by 3.9% during the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 772 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Strategy by 1.2% during the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Strategy by 2.7% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Strategy Company Profile

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

Further Reading

