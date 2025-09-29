Forsys Metals (TSE:FSY) Trading Down 16.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of Forsys Metals Corp. (TSE:FSY – Get Free Report) were down 16.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.55. Approximately 1,917,125 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 728% from the average daily volume of 231,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.66.

Forsys Metals Trading Down 16.7%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$115.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.00 and a beta of -0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.55 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.56.

About Forsys Metals

Forsys Metals Corp is involved in the business of exploring, acquiring and developing mineral properties. The group has determined that it has one operating segment, the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium and gold mineral properties. Its principal focus is on bringing its wholly-owned Norasa Uranium Project into production.

