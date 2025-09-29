Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock Price Up 60.9% – What’s Next?

Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 60.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.86 and last traded at $1.85. 369,045,925 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 727% from the average session volume of 44,630,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TLRY. Zelman & Associates reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tilray Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Tilray Brands from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Tilray Brands to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.94.

The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $224.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.41 million. Tilray Brands had a negative net margin of 265.69% and a negative return on equity of 6.83%. On average, analysts forecast that Tilray Brands, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Irwin D. Simon purchased 165,000 shares of Tilray Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.61 per share, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,941,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,396.13. This represents a 4.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLRY. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray Brands in the fourth quarter worth $879,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Tilray Brands by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 75,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 29,054 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Tilray Brands by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,964,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 286,481 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Tilray Brands by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 778,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 57,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Tilray Brands by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 164,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 74,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.

