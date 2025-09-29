Sokoman Minerals (CVE:SIC) Shares Up 90.9% – Still a Buy?

Sokoman Minerals Corp. (CVE:SIC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 90.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 10,853,942 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,558% from the average daily volume of 408,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
Sokoman Minerals Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$34.78 million, a P/E ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04.
About Sokoman Minerals
Sokoman Minerals Corp., an exploration-stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily focuses on its portfolio of gold projects located in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador. It has 100% owned flagship Moosehead, Crippleback Lake, and the district-scale Fleur de Lys project near Baie Verte in northwestern Newfoundland.
