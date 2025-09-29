Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Stock Price Down 2.5% – Time to Sell?

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.42 and last traded at $10.66. Approximately 6,672,339 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 5,561,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMPX has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Friday, August 8th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. William Blair raised Amprius Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amprius Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.71.

Amprius Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -32.30 and a beta of 2.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.05.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.38 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 84.77% and a negative return on equity of 55.79%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amprius Technologies

In related news, CEO Kang Sun sold 65,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $447,760.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,472,306 shares in the company, valued at $10,041,126.92. The trade was a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandra Wallach sold 28,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $193,619.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,005,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,855,975.50. The trade was a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,203 shares of company stock worth $772,044. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amprius Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Amprius Technologies by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 2,043.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,072 shares during the period. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Amprius Technologies Company Profile

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

