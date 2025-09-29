Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Stock Price Up 4.2% – What’s Next?

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.68 and last traded at $9.67. 45,308,163 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 32,746,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.28.

ACHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer Aviation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 22.30 and a quick ratio of 22.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 3.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.46.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). As a group, equities analysts predict that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Priya Gupta sold 10,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $100,501.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 147,153 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,513.99. This trade represents a 6.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tosha Perkins sold 42,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $420,478.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 295,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,903,162.71. This represents a 12.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 188,068 shares of company stock worth $1,848,708. Company insiders own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Archer Aviation by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 241,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 50,104 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 47.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 100,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 32,300 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 429.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 272,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 220,696 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 704.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 359,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 314,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 728,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after buying an additional 217,200 shares in the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

