Labcorp (NYSE:LH) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $283.47 and last traded at $282.96, with a volume of 236812 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $280.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on LH. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Labcorp from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Labcorp from $283.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. HSBC cut shares of Labcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of Labcorp in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Labcorp from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.33.

Get Labcorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LH

Labcorp Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $271.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.50. The company has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.85.

Labcorp (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.21. Labcorp had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 5.66%.The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Labcorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.050-16.500 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 16.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Labcorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Labcorp’s payout ratio is 31.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 3,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.42, for a total transaction of $1,059,352.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,274 shares in the company, valued at $617,209.08. This trade represents a 63.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 3,500 shares of Labcorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,480. This represents a 28.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,546 shares of company stock valued at $4,207,192. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Labcorp

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Labcorp by 1.2% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 25,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,563,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new position in Labcorp in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Labcorp by 13.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 38,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Labcorp by 3.3% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Labcorp by 25.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 517,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,821,000 after purchasing an additional 105,453 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Labcorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Labcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.