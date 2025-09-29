Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Down 2.9% – Here’s What Happened

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.73 and last traded at $34.48. 150,843,126 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 102,280,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 19th. New Street Research increased their price target on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $26.19.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.47. The firm has a market cap of $150.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). Intel had a negative net margin of 38.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 385,903,735 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,644,244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,513,298 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,617,629 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,561,035,000 after buying an additional 3,168,824 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,563,079 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,174,854,000 after buying an additional 1,760,773 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Intel by 4.3% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 80,298,180 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,798,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,579,378,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

