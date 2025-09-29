Trafalgar Property Group (LON:TRAF) Shares Down 23.8% – Here’s Why

Trafalgar Property Group plc (LON:TRAF – Get Free Report) was down 23.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). Approximately 31,025,613 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 327% from the average daily volume of 7,272,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

Trafalgar Property Group Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.04. The stock has a market cap of £279,363.04, a P/E ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 0.52.

About Trafalgar Property Group

Trafalgar Property Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in residual property development business in the United Kingdom. The company undertakes residential property and assisted living projects. It is also involved in the renting of residential properties. The company was formerly known as Trafalgar New Homes Plc and changed its name to Trafalgar Property Group plc in March 2018.

