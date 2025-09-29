Versarien (LON:VRS) Trading 45.5% Higher – What’s Next?

Versarien plc (LON:VRS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 45.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). Approximately 931,295,875 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 639% from the average daily volume of 125,974,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01 ($0.00).
The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.02. The company has a market cap of £961,594.08, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 655.61.
Versarien (LON:VRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 30th. The company reported GBX (0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Versarien had a negative net margin of 225.06% and a negative return on equity of 216.70%. As a group, research analysts expect that Versarien plc will post -332.0000161 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Versarien
Versarien plc provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology Business and Mature Business. It offers Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.
