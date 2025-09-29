Financial Contrast: Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) vs. Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR)

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) and Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Carvana has a beta of 3.51, meaning that its share price is 251% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fiverr International has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Carvana alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Carvana and Fiverr International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carvana 0 6 12 0 2.67 Fiverr International 0 4 7 1 2.75

Profitability

Carvana currently has a consensus target price of $387.88, indicating a potential downside of 0.90%. Fiverr International has a consensus target price of $32.60, indicating a potential upside of 28.75%. Given Fiverr International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fiverr International is more favorable than Carvana.

This table compares Carvana and Fiverr International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carvana 3.46% 40.57% 6.60% Fiverr International 4.34% 11.87% 4.01%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Carvana and Fiverr International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carvana $13.67 billion 6.16 $210.00 million $3.99 98.10 Fiverr International $391.48 million 2.32 $18.25 million $0.48 52.75

Carvana has higher revenue and earnings than Fiverr International. Fiverr International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Carvana, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.7% of Carvana shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.0% of Fiverr International shares are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of Carvana shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of Fiverr International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Carvana beats Fiverr International on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carvana

(Get Free Report)

Carvana Co., together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices. The company also operates auction sites. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Tempe, Arizona.

About Fiverr International

(Get Free Report)

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography. It also offers value-added products, including subscription-based content marketing, back-office, learning and development offerings, creative talent, and freelancer management platforms. In addition, the company provides a suite of professional solutions that enable businesses to engage with freelancers; Fiverr Pro, a marketplace; Fiverr Certified, a storefront to access certified experts for partner vendors; Fiverr Enterprise, a gateway to source and manage on-demand and long-term freelancers. Further, it offers various value-added products, including Promoted Gigs which allows sellers to advertise their services on the platform; and Seller Plus, a subscription program that equips sellers with advanced tools. The company's buyers include businesses of various sizes, as well as sellers comprise a group of freelancers and agencies. Fiverr International Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.