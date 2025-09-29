Largo (TSE:LGO) Stock Price Down 12.4% – Time to Sell?

Largo Inc. (TSE:LGO – Get Free Report) dropped 12.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.33 and last traded at C$2.33. Approximately 130,348 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 321% from the average daily volume of 30,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.66.

Largo Stock Down 18.0%

The stock has a market capitalization of C$139.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.77, a PEG ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.45.

About Largo

Largo Inc is committed to the production and supply of high-quality vanadium products. The Company is also focused on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through Largo Clean Energy and its vanadium redox flow battery technology. The Company is engaged in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties, primarily in Brazil, through which it produces and supplies vanadium products VPURE Flake, VPURE+ Flake, and VPURE+ Powder.

