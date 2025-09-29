Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $302.43 and last traded at $302.27, with a volume of 251237 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $299.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on VMC. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 price objective (up previously from $305.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Vulcan Materials from $303.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Vulcan Materials from $286.00 to $279.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.36.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a PE ratio of 42.32, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.86.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.20). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 12.52%.The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials Company will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.56, for a total transaction of $208,394.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 2,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,521.92. This represents a 19.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $497,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 851 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,876 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.