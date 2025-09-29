Japan Gold (CVE:JG) Stock Price Down 44.4% – What’s Next?

Japan Gold Corp. (CVE:JG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 44.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 2,107,995 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,349% from the average session volume of 145,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Japan Gold Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The stock has a market cap of C$38.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.11.

About Japan Gold

(Get Free Report)

Japan Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Japan. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a portfolio of 34 gold projects located on Hokkaido, Honshu, and Kyushu islands of Japan. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.