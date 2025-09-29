iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 2,882,696 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 684% from the previous session’s volume of 367,701 shares.The stock last traded at $42.52 and had previously closed at $42.34.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 16,296.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,648,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613,950 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,467,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,763,000. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $11,672,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,105,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,627,000 after acquiring an additional 256,315 shares during the period.

About iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

Featured Stories

