Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Stock Price Up 8.3% – Here’s What Happened

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) shares traded up 8.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.80 and last traded at $2.81. 2,431,433 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 5,185,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $3.40 to $3.10 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $2.80 to $3.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.20.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Up 5.2%

The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.63.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 53.76% and a negative return on equity of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $190.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.27 million. Hudson Pacific Properties has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.010-0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abel Hall LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1,053.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,925 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 97.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

(Get Free Report)

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.