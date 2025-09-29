Sokoman Minerals (CVE:SIC) Stock Price Up 54.5% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Sokoman Minerals Corp. (CVE:SIC – Get Free Report) traded up 54.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.09. 9,130,742 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2,226% from the average session volume of 392,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
Sokoman Minerals Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$34.78 million, a P/E ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.04.
Sokoman Minerals Company Profile
Sokoman Minerals Corp., an exploration-stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily focuses on its portfolio of gold projects located in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador. It has 100% owned flagship Moosehead, Crippleback Lake, and the district-scale Fleur de Lys project near Baie Verte in northwestern Newfoundland.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sokoman Minerals
- 3 Defense Stocks Set to Benefit From Increased Military Spending
- Tesla Earnings Loom: Bulls Eye $600, Bears Warn of $300
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Cathie Wood Buys Alibaba and Baidu: Momentum or More Value Ahead?
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- This ETF Weeds Out Small-Cap Underperformers
Receive News & Ratings for Sokoman Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sokoman Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.