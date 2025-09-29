Sokoman Minerals (CVE:SIC) Trading 45.5% Higher – Still a Buy?

Sokoman Minerals Corp. (CVE:SIC – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 45.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 5,900,442 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,464% from the average daily volume of 377,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Sokoman Minerals Stock Up 90.9%

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a market cap of C$34.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 0.68.

Sokoman Minerals Company Profile

Sokoman Minerals Corp., an exploration-stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily focuses on its portfolio of gold projects located in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador. It has 100% owned flagship Moosehead, Crippleback Lake, and the district-scale Fleur de Lys project near Baie Verte in northwestern Newfoundland.

