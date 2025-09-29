Comparing Royalty Management (NASDAQ:RMCO) & Pacific Ventures Group (OTCMKTS:PACV)

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pacific Ventures Group and Royalty Management”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Ventures Group $39.91 million 0.00 -$7.73 million N/A N/A Royalty Management $810,000.00 39.28 -$110,000.00 ($0.01) -216.00

Get Pacific Ventures Group alerts:

Royalty Management has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pacific Ventures Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Ventures Group N/A N/A N/A Royalty Management -9.62% -2.12% -1.61%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Pacific Ventures Group and Royalty Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

67.2% of Royalty Management shares are held by institutional investors. 26.7% of Pacific Ventures Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 57.1% of Royalty Management shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Pacific Ventures Group has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royalty Management has a beta of -0.11, indicating that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pacific Ventures Group beats Royalty Management on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacific Ventures Group

(Get Free Report)

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and distributes alcohol-infused ice creams and ice-pops. It sells its alcohol-infused ice-pops and ice creams under the SnöBar brand name. The company is also involved in the sale and lease of freezers, as well as the provision of marketing services; and supply of fresh and specialty produce, meat, and food products to redistributors, hotels, restaurants, schools, and nursing homes. In addition, it manufactures and wholesales custom processed beef, pork, chicken, lamb, veal, and seafood products; and supplies fruits, vegetables, and specialty groceries to retail customers and wholesale restaurants. Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Royalty Management

(Get Free Report)

Royalty Management Holding Corporation provides environmental consulting and services in the United States. It is also involved in investing or purchasing assets, such as real estate and mining permits, patents, intellectual property, and emerging technologies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fishers, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Ventures Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Ventures Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.