Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio (TSE:VCNS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio (TSE:VCNS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 1st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.1762 per share on Wednesday, October 8th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st.
Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio Price Performance
Shares of TSE VCNS traded up C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$31.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,547. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$30.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$29.90. Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio has a 1-year low of C$27.79 and a 1-year high of C$31.55.
About Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Cathie Wood Buys Alibaba and Baidu: Momentum or More Value Ahead?
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- This ETF Weeds Out Small-Cap Underperformers
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- 2 AI Stocks With Record Breaking Rallies: Can They Continue?
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.