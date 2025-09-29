Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio (TSE:VCNS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio (TSE:VCNS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 1st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.1762 per share on Wednesday, October 8th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio Price Performance

Shares of TSE VCNS traded up C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$31.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,547. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$30.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$29.90. Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio has a 1-year low of C$27.79 and a 1-year high of C$31.55.

About Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio

Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio (the ETF) seeks to provide a combination of income and moderate long-term capital growth. Fund investing in equity and fixed income securities. The ETF may do so either directly or indirectly through investment in one or more exchange traded funds managed by Vanguard Investments Canada Inc (the Manager) or an affiliate or certain other investment funds (Underlying Funds).

