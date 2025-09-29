Insider Selling: Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) CEO Sells 332,500 Shares of Stock

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Lefkofsky sold 332,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total value of $25,456,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,141,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,837,409.92. This represents a 3.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tempus AI Price Performance

Shares of TEM traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.57. 5,701,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,128,321. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of -66.03 and a beta of 5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.07. Tempus AI, Inc. has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $97.79.

Get Tempus AI alerts:

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $314.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.84 million. Tempus AI had a negative return on equity of 122.86% and a negative net margin of 20.98%.Tempus AI’s revenue was up 89.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($6.86) earnings per share. Tempus AI has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tempus AI, Inc. will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TEM. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Tempus AI from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Tempus AI from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Tempus AI from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Friday, August 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tempus AI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tempus AI by 35.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,501,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,755 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tempus AI by 6,247.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,995,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900,668 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Tempus AI by 31.5% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,260,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,460 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in Tempus AI by 31.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,255,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tempus AI in the second quarter worth about $54,020,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

About Tempus AI

(Get Free Report)

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tempus AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempus AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.